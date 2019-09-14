IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in east Rajasthan, west MP on Sunday, people evacuated from low-lying areas of Mandsaur district

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh regions on Sunday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD said.

It predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat region on Monday.

"Rainfall activity over west Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining region is likely to reduce significantly from Tuesday onwards," it said.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted "generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" in Bhopal for the next seven days.

Authorities have taken steps to evacuate people living in low-lying areas of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, which has been deluged by heavy rains, the district magistrate said on Saturday.

"There is heavy rainfall everywhere in the district. Some villages are being evacuated and rescue teams have been deployed at various places. Police administration is on alert," Manoj Pushp, District Magistrate said. The district magistrate further said that strict instruction have been given to people not to loiter near river drains and culverts and those doing so will face arrest. The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days. Water has also entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

According to the meteorological department predictions, there is "very low" chance of halt in rainfall during the next few days. The district has been put in a state of 'high alert' due to the situation.

The 19 gates of the Gandhi Sagar dam have been opened to release 4 lakh cusec water. There is no report of loss of life from anywhere in the district.