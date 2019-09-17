IMD predicts heavy rains over Rajasthan, UP, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; lightning likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim may also witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorms accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-60 kilometres per hour) are very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with lightning at isolated places over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Squally weather conditions are likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Comorin-Maldives areas and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.