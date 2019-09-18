You are here:
IMD predicts heavy rains in Goa over next 2-3 days; strong winds likely over west-central, southwest Arabian Sea

India Asian News International Sep 18, 2019 16:49:48 IST

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days

  • Besides, the organisation has also issued a warning for strong winds over North Maharashtra coast

  • According to the Skymet, Konkan and Goa will witness heavy rains, followed by Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Goa is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next two to three days. Besides, the organisation has also issued a warning for strong winds over North Maharashtra coast.

Representational image. ANI

Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over western parts of west-central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 2 days (18 to 19 September).

It has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. According to the Skymet, Konkan and Goa will witness heavy rains, followed by Coastal Karnataka.

"This monsoon, so far, the West Coast has performed pretty well with Kerala until Wednesday, surplus by 7 percent, Coastal Karnataka by 16 percent and Konkan and Goa by a good 35 percent," Skymet added.

