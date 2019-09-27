IMD predicts heavy rains for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab; squally weather likely over Gujarat coast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The weather forecasting agency predicted that heavy rains are also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan and Goa," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha, as per the weather forecasting agency.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.