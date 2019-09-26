You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IMD predicts heavy rains for Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today; squally weather likely over south Gujarat coast

India Asian News International Sep 26, 2019 09:37:23 IST

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday

  • The weather forecasting agency further predicted that few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day

  • Squally weather is likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today; squally weather likely over south Gujarat coast

Representational image. ANI

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 09:37:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores