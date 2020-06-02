You are here:
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala, issues oranger alert in Kozhikode, yellow alert in seven districts including Kannur, Kollam

Jun 02, 2020

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon, which officially set in over Kerala on Monday, is likely to be active over the state on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected over isolated parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode.

The Kerala government has sounded a yellow alert in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Also, some of the shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened yesterday after Aruvikkara was battered by a heavy downpour. The opening of the shutters caused waterlogging in the low laying parts of the city SS Kovil road and some parts of Attukal.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and in view of the possible formation of a low-pressure area over the south-east and the adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:47:11 IST



