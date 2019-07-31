You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeastern states; downpour expected in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

India Asian News International Jul 31, 2019 09:33:36 IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat region. Heavy downpour is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and south Rajasthan.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Northeastern states; downpour expected in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Representational image. Reuters

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka," the IMD added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over the north, central and southwest Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next days.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 09:33:36 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores