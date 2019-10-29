IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places over TN, Kerala; with gale-force winds expected, fishermen advised not to venture into Arabian Sea

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is likely to batter isolated places over Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. The organisation has further predicted that a few areas over south interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall today.

In Delhi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

The IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also stated that the thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The squally wind, speed reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour gusting to 70 kilometres per hour, very likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin, Lakshadweep, Maldives, south Kerala and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

The Gale winds, speed reaching 190 to 200 kilometres per hour gusting to 220 kilometres per hour, are very likely over the west-central Arabian Sea around the system center.

The sea condition is very likely to phenomenal over the east-central and west-central Arabian sea around the system center. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .