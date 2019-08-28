IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch; thunderstorms likely over Sikkim, North East states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather organisation also predicted heavy downpour over Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

"Heavy rainfall at Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe", the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong winds, speed reaching 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, are very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, the west-central Arabian Sea and the central Bay of Bengal. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.