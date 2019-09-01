IMD predicts heavy rain in isolated pockets of Odisha, coastal Karnataka; squally weather over north Andaman Sea

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated pockets over Odisha and Coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Besides, some of the areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are also expected to witness heavy downpour throughout the day, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

"Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka," the IMD said on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, it said. Strong winds, speed reaching 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over the north Andaman Sea. The organisation has advised fishermen are not to venture into these areas.