IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu till 24 Nov, predicts rainfall in other southern states, including Kerala
A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels that is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days, said IMD
Chennai: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for 23 and 24 November and an orange alert for 25 and 26 November.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.
IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.
IMD further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on 25 and 26 November. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 25 and 26 November."
also read
Chennai woman police officer rescues unconscious man by carrying him on shoulders; watch viral video here
According to news reports, Rajeswari received a call around 8.15 am in the morning. The call from the control room said that a man, R Udhayakumar, had apparently died at the cemetery in the TP Chatram area after a branch had fallen on him
Chennai rains: Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken into low pressure by tomorrow morning, says IMD
The red alert for Chennai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has been withdrawn after the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu coast, the IMD said
Over 15 killed, over 100 missing as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh; some districts plunged into darkness for more than 12 hours
Indian Air Force and State Disaster Relief Force personnel have been rushed in to rescue people caught in the flash floods