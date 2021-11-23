A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels that is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days, said IMD

Chennai: The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for 23 and 24 November and an orange alert for 25 and 26 November.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.

The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

IMD has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

IMD further said, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five days and over Kerala and Mahe on 25 and 26 November. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 25 and 26 November."