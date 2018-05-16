You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IMD issues thunderstorm warning in north India including Delhi for next 72 hours

India PTI May 16, 2018 15:16:17 IST

New Delhi: After a dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for next 72 hours anticipating similar weather conditions across large parts of north India including Delhi. According to the warning bulletin issued in the morning, "Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (with speed 50-70 kilometres) very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar  Pradesh."

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The same predictions have been made for Thursday at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Police said that an 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people injured in the dust storm that hit the city in the early hours on Wednesday.  The Police Control Room (PCR) received 78 calls during the storm that started around 3 am.

As many as 59 calls about fallen trees, five calls about fallen electricity poles and 11 calls about hoardings/wall collapse were received by the PCR, police said. Also, four calls received were about damages to cars in the dust storm. Fourteen vehicles — 1 3 cars and a motorcycle — were damaged in it, the police said.

As many as 80 people were killed in five states due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes since 13 May, with the northern state of Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths, the Home Ministry said on Monday. Meanwhile, the temperature in the morning was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius and generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected, a MeT official said.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 15:16 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores