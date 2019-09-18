IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, predicts very heavy rains from Thursday; Palghar, Thane, and Raigad also set for heavy downpour

A fresh spell of rainfall is in store for Mumbai and its surrounding areas from 19 to 21 September with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert on Tuesday.

Other than Mumbai, isolated places like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy spells of rain, according to IMD forecasts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures is likely be around 30°C and 26°C respectively, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Rainfall distribution in past 24 hrs at 8.30 am today.

Mumbai city and suburbs re received moderate RF. Thane and NM received moderate to heavy RF ( pink spots) towards Panvel, Kalyan and parts of Thane. pic.twitter.com/jXBa0f6Oud — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 17, 2019

The Mumbai Mirror report also mentioned that the weather bureau issued a yellow alert for places like Latur, Beed and Nanded. While, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Solhapur are likely to receive only light and moderate rainfall.

Several cities in Maharashtra including Nashik, Pune, and Aurangabad are expected to witness heavy to moderate rainfall. According to Mid-Day, Matheran, Lonavala, Malshej, and Mahabaleshwar will also receive heavy downpour.

IMD officials have said that the increase in rainfall is due to a wind system over west Madhya Pradesh moving to Maharashtra by 18 September.

Hindustan Times quoted Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, as saying, "An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is giving heavy rain over Madhya Pradesh, persists, and our weather models indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by 18 September. For the Mumbai coast, it will strengthen westerly winds paving the way for heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas on Thursday and Friday."

In September alone, Mumbai has witnessed 868 mm of rainfall. Some reports also claim that the city is only short of 5.6 mm rains to surpass the highest all-time September rainfall record.

The maximum rainfall was recorded at 920 mm in September, 1954.

In its weather bulletin, IMD revealed that this year, Mumbai recorded 2,366 mm of rain so far. However, the average rainfall for the city is around 1,800 mm thereby, making it an excess of 26 percent for the city till now. On the other hand, the suburbs have recorded 67 percent in excess of the average rainfall.

Also read: IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra, coastal AP, Telangana; lighting likely to occur over Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands