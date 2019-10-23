IMD issues red alert for Goa, predicts extremely heavy rainfall on 25 October; Met Dept advises fishermen not to venture into the sea

Panaji: As per latest observations made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20 centimetres) is very likely at one or two places over districts of Goa on 25 October. The warning on 25 October has been upgraded from orange colour to red colour.

Also, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall activity with very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Goa on 23 and 24 October.

The low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea is likely to strengthen into a depression and is likely to move towards east northeast direction till 25 October.

Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea for the coming three-four days.

