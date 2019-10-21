You are here:
IMD issues orange alert for various districts of Kerala; predicts very heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning over next 2 days

India Asian News International Oct 21, 2019 15:30:29 IST

  • The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days in various districts of Kerala.

  • According to the weather forecast agency, an orange alert has been issued in 12 districts.

  • An orange alert by the IMD means 'be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition'.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days in various districts of Kerala.

Representational image. PTI

According to the weather forecast agency, an orange alert has been issued in 12 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, which will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning.

An orange alert by the IMD means "be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition".

Moreover, an orange alert has also been issued for 22 October for 13 districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 15:30:29 IST

