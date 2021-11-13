IMD issues orange alert for six districts of Kerala today, warns heavy rainfall to lash state till 16 Nov

The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala for today and five districts on Sunday, 14 November. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till 16 November.

The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 percent excess rainfall during the period of 1 to 12 October.

The normal rainfall expected from 1 to 12 October was 392.9 mm, however, the state has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

