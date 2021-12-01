IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Konkan coast, predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms

Furthermore, an alert has been sent out by the weather agency for a possible cyclone that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh this Saturday, 4 Decembe

Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, as well as northern Gujarat, are set to witness heavy rainfall today, 1 December. This sudden rain is due to the expected formation of a low-pressure area that has taken place over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast and a western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, predicting heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong surface winds.

According to the weather agency, a cyclonic circulation off the west of Karnataka will move northeastward, triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall across the coast of Gujarat and Maharashtra from Wednesday to Thursday.

Furthermore, an alert has been sent out by the IMD for a possible cyclone that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Odisha this Saturday, 4 December. Following this, the Regional Meteorological Centre has urged fishermen out in the sea to return back on the shore by 2 December morning.

The IMD sent out these alerts across the country and stated that fairly widespread rain or thunderstorms that will come with heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to hit states including Gujarat, north-central Maharashtra and north Konkan region on Wednesday (1 December) and Thursday (2 December).

Taking to their social media handle, IMD informed that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the east-central Arabian sea during the next 24 hours, adding that the western disturbance mentioned in the alert "lies as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies" and is roughly "along with Long. 58 degrees E to the north of Lat. 15 degrees N,” as per the IMD's tweet.

A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Eastcentral Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast during next 24 hours. A trough at mean sea level runs from the above cyclonic circulation to north Maharashtra coast in the lower levels. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, in another tweet, IMD notified that there will be heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on 2 December.

i) Fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region, north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 01st December and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat Region and north Madhya Maharashtra on 02nd December. pic.twitter.com/nyC2lSG3Ms — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2021

Regarding the cyclonic storm, IMD warned that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha should be on high alert as a cyclonic storm may hit the region.

Sharing more details about the upcoming cyclone, the Meteorological Department stated that the cyclonic storm is probably going to move west-northwest and go into a depression over the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and southeast by Thursday (2 December).

However, due to this depression, the north-eastern states of the country will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall activity on 5 and 6 December. This will take place due to the northeast-ward movement during the same period.