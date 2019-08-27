You are here:
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning across Telangana, northern coastal Andhra Pradesh for 28 and 29 August

India Asian News International Aug 27, 2019 09:17:57 IST

  • Widespread rainfall is likely to lash across Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh

  • The forecast is that on 28-29 August heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Telangana

  • The northern part of Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places

Hyderabad (Telangana): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Telangana for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Widespread rainfall is likely to lash across Telangana and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The forecast is that on 28-29 August heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Telangana. Some part of coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The northern part of Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places," YK Reddy, scientist, meteorological department, told ANI.

"Light or moderate rain is expected till tomorrow morning in northern Adilabad, eastern Khammam and Warangal district of Telangana," Reddy further said.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 09:17:57 IST

