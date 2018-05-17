You are here:
IMD issues advisory to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep over Cyclone Sagar

May 17, 2018

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an advisory to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and the Lakshadweep archipelago over cyclonic storm 'Sagar'.

Representational image. Getty images

The cyclonic storm lay centred over the Gulf of Aden, about 390 km east-northeast of Yemen's Aden city and 560 km west-northwest of Socotra Islands.

It is very likely to intensify further slightly during the next 12 hours and continue to move westwards for some more time and then move west-southwestwards thereafter, the advisory said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.

Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 kmph are very likely around the system centre covering the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

Sea condition will be high around the system centre covering the Gulf of Aden and adjoining areas of west central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.


