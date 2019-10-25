IMD advises tourists to avoid visiting Goa till 27 October; coastal state received almost 90 mm of rainfall on Thursday

Panaji: The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Goa observatory on Thursday advised tourists to avoid visiting the coastal state till 27 October, citing rough weather conditions, an official said.

Goa was put on red alert for Thursday, as it has been receiving heavy to very heavy showers because of a cyclonic depression in the Arabian Sea.

Tourists are advised not to visit the state for the next four days, from 24 to 27 October, as weather conditions are likely to worsen, IMD's Goa director Dr Krrishnamurty Padgalwar said.

"The depression in the Arabian Sea and its movement towards east-northeast may cause heavy rainfall in the state," he said.

On Thursday, Goa received almost 90 mm of rainfall.

The state has recorded 144 per cent surplus post-monsoon showers from October 1 till date, the official added.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .