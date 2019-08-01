IMA Ponzi scam case: PMLA special court remands key accused Mansoor Khan to judicial custody till 14 August

Bengaluru: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday sent Mohammed Mansoor Khan, prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam case, to judicial custody till 14 August.

The special court had earlier sent him to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 1 August.

Khan was arrested on his arrival in the country from Dubai on July 19 after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.

Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors, mostly Muslims, in the state.

He had fled the country last month after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he had released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and the SIT had issued lookout notice against him.