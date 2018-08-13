You are here:
Illegal firearms factory busted in Gujarat's Rajkot; police seize 17 pistols and raw materials used to make weapons

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 14:13:18 IST

Rajkot: Four people were arrested for allegedly manufacturing firearms illegally at a factory in Gujarat's Rajkot district, a police official said on Monday.

Representational image. AFP

Acting on a tip-off, a Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajkot Police raided the factory, located in Kothariya Road area, on Sunday night and seized some pistols and raw material used for making the firearms, he said.

The factory owner and three other persons were nabbed following the raid. "We raided the factory and seized 17 country-made pistols and some raw material which the accused were using to make the weapons," SOG police inspector SN Gadu said. The factory owner, Hiren Sardhara (32), and his three accomplices — Harshad Hothi (28), Alpesh Vasani (35) and Balu Sisodiya (38) — were arrested, he said.

The police were trying to ascertain where and to whom the accused were selling these weapons, he added.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 14:13 PM

