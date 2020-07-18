IITs scrap results of Class 12 exams as criteria for admission this year due to COVID-19

Candidates qualifying in the JEE-advanced will be considered for admission to IITs on the basis of their ranking in the all-India merit list

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have decided to drop the Class 12 performance as criteria for admissions in the current academic year.

As per a report by The Indian Express the decision is a "one-time" change in the format of JEE (Advanced) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report mentioned sources saying that another meeting of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) will be held next week to decide whether a change in the examination format is warranted.

For admission to IITs, JEE (Advanced) exam is held.

Candidates who qualify the engineering entrance exam JEE (Main) and the top 2,50,000 rank holders will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that due to the partial cancellation of Class 12 exams by several boards, JAB has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.

For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

The minister said that for admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

The Tribune quoted the HRD minister as saying that the qualified JEE Advanced candidates, who have passed the Class 12 exams, will now be eligible for admissions to the IITs irrespective of the score that they have obtained.

JEE Main 2020 will be held between 1 and 6 September, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on 27 September.

This year, many board exams conducted by national and state education boards could not be completed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The boards, including CBSE and CISCE, had to release the result on the basis of the average marks secured by the students in the papers for which they appeared.