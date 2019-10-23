IIT student found dead in Bhubaneswar campus; police say deceased fell from hostel roof, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (Bhubaneswar) was found dead on the campus, the institute said on Tuesday. Chirag Pravin Jain, a second-year, Computer Science Engineering student of IIT Bhubaneswar was found dead during evening hours on Monday, it said in a statement.

The local police are currently investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the exact cause of death, it said.

Police said the student died apparently after a fall from the hostel roof and investigation is on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death.

The parents of the deceased have already been informed, the institute said adding IIT-Bhubaneswar condoled the death of its student.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family," the institution said.

