IIT Roorkee invites applications to fill 137 non-teaching posts; check details at iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued a notification inviting applications to fill vacancies for various non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can fill in the application form which is available on the official website - iitr.ac.in.

The last date to fill and submit the application form is 11 May. As per an official notification by the IIT Roorkee, it read as, "The selected candidate may be posted to any campus of the Institute (main campus, Saharanpur campus, and Greater Noida extension centre campus).”

Interested candidates can find the vacancy details here:

- For Junior Technical Superintendent (1 post)

- For Assistant Security Officer (1 post)

- For Coach (6 posts)

- For Junior Superintendent (31 posts)

- For Junior Superintendent - Raj Bhasha (1 post)

- For Pharmacist (1 post)

- For Junior Lab Assistant, Laboratory Services (52 posts)

- For Junior Assistant (39 posts)

- For Driver (1 post)

- For Finance Officer (1 post)

- For General Duty Medical Officer (2 posts)

- For Hindi Officer (1 post)

- For Assistant Sports Officer (1 post)

- For Senior Scientific Officer (1 post)

Aspirants can follow these steps when applying:

Step 1: Visit the official website - iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Search for the link of ‘Recruitment Portal: Non-Teaching Jobs’ on the home page

Step 3: Click on the required link for Procedure for Online Application form

Step 4: Search for ‘Apply for Post’

Step 5: Register with correct details as required

Step 6: After registration, fill in the application form online

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit it

Step 8: Save a copy and take a printout (if required) for future reference.

When applying online, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. This payment can be paid through online means like credit card and debit card. Also, if an applicant is interested and applies for more than one post, then he/she has to pay a fee of Rs 250 per post.