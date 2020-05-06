IIT Roorkee hosting 'SPARK summer internship program’ online due to coronavirus lockdown

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is hosting the 'SPARK summer internship program' in the online mode due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Interns will be working remotely during the tenure of the internship.

Students who have been selected for the online internship should check their registered email ids for more details about the programme.

“The objective of SPARK is to provide research exposure to some of the best undergraduate students in the country and to let them experience IIT Roorkee,” Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director of IIT Roorkee, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chaturvedi added that he appreciated the SPARK team for quickly adapting to the reality of the current situation and offering internships in the online (remote) mode.

Interns chosen for the SPARK programme were selected based on their work in certain projects.

Selected candidates will work in 17 participating departments of IIT Roorkee and perform theoretical and computational research in science, engineering, management and social sciences

The eligibility criteria for the SPARK internship programme include completion of at least two semesters of the undergraduate degree (B.Arch./B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc) in a relevant discipline from any institute in India. Selected interns are provided a fellowship of Rs 2,500 per week.

