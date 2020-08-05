IIT Madras opens applications for online BSc course in programming and data science; details on onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in

With a schedule of approximately 10 hours per course per week, the completion time period is set between three and six years.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is inviting applicants for an online BSc course in programming and data science. One can attain a diploma or degree from IIT Madras irrespective of their age, academic background or location.

Interested candidates can apply at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in till 10 am on 15 September. Three courses are being offered under the online programme - Diploma in Programming, Diploma in Data Science and a BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science.

Candidates need to fill the form with correct details and submit the application fees of Rs 3,000 to enroll in the qualifier process.

The programme comes with flexible exit options. This means that a candidate can exit after finishing a foundation-level course or finish till the diploma level or go on till completing the three-year programme to bag the IITM degree.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said the online programme has been launched to produce graduates who will be employable in the Programming and Data Science sector that has high demand. “I believe the program will be a game-changer in the field of education in India in the coming years and will inspire other top-ranking institutions to launch many such online initiatives,” he added.

According to The Indian Express, the application process will come to a close as soon as the number of applicants crosses 2.5 lakh. Andrew Thangaraj, who is the professor-in-charge of the IIT Madras Online Degree Programme, said that he believed this programme would escalate the trend of "moving education online" along with delivering "skilled and employable graduates in programming and data science".

Each course will be taught using videos and online classes. Discussion forums will be held with an academic team to help in clearing doubts. With approximately 10 hours per course per week, the completion time period is set between three and six years.

There is no specification in terms of the educational stream a candidate had followed. Even students who are currently pursuing a certain degree can apply for this course as a second degree. Apart from candidates with Bachelor's degrees, those who have dropped out of their Bachelor's can also apply. However, the candidate must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10 and they should have cleared Class 12 or any equivalent exam.