IIT-Madras launches online diploma, BSc in data science and programming; course open to those who have passed Class 12

IIT-Madras has launched an online course on data science and programming with the option to exit at three levels — foundation, BSc degree and diploma

Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online BSc degree and diploma programme in data science and programming. The programme was launched by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak through a webinar.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the courses will be imparted online while assessment and examinations will be conducted through offline mode.

There is no age limit for the course and those who have passed their Class 12 can also take it up. The online application process will commence soon and end on 15 September. Candidates can look for updates on the official website onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, to get a BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras, students will have to successfully complete three levels — foundation level, diploma, and degree level.

There are three exit levels as well and students can leave the course at any of the levels. They can either complete the degree or exit after finishing either foundation or diploma level.

There are a total of 31 courses and the completion time ranges from three to six years. Fees for Foundation level (with 8 courses) is Rs 32,000, Diploma level (with 12 courses) is Rs 1,12,000 and Degree level (with 11 courses) is Rs 1,00,000.

A report by Times of India mentions that every week IIT Madras will provide recorded video content such as lectures and problems. The duration of each video would be 15 to 30 minutes amounting to a total of about 2-3 hours of video content every week in each course.

Professor Prathap Haridoss of IIT Madras said the institute will provide placement to top performing students. IIT Madras will also provide soft-skill training to the students and will invite them to take part in the institute's internal projects, the report added.