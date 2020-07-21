IIT-Madras launches online certification course in software engineering; apply at greatlearning.in

The course is being co-developed and co-delivered by faculty and experts from IIT-Madras and Great Learning.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an Advance Certification Programme in Software Engineering for IoT (Internet of Things), Cloud and Blockchain. It is a nine-month online programme offered through Great Learning, which is a professional learning firm.

According to a report in The Times of India, the course is being co-developed and co-delivered by faculty and experts from IIT-Madras and Great Learning.

The report quoted Great Learning as saying that the certification programme commences with knowledge of software engineering such as Data Structures, Software Architecture and Algorithm Design. It then delves deeper into IoT data sources, networking, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Deployment etc.

The report added that on completion of the programme, the students will get a certificate from IIT-Madras.

Janakiraman, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Madras told The Indian Express that it is "important for software engineers and software professionals to master technologies" such as Cloud Computing and Blockchain.

Janakiraman added, "It is important if India has to retain its edge in a software dominated world."

"As India’s pioneering institution, we, at IIT Madras are happy to offer this Advanced Software Engineering program in collaboration with Great Learning," he said.

According to the Great Learning website, the faculty includes Programme Director Dr Janakiram D, who is Professor, CSE Department, IIT Madras and Dr Abhinandan Sarka, who is the Programme Coordinator and Academic Director of Great Learning. The programme will see industry experts from Microsoft, Walmart, Linkedin, Nissan and IBM among others offering mentorship and guidance.