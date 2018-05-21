You are here:
IIT Kanpur recruitment 2018: Institute posts advertisement for 77 vacancies, apply before 26 June

India FP Staff May 21, 2018 18:48:01 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur's recruitment process for 77 vacancies has begun and the institute has put out an advertisement in this regard on its official website iitk.ac.in, according to several media reports.

The institute has invited applications for nine posts: assistant registrar, students' counsellor, security officer, assistant executive engineer (Civil), junior superintendent, junior engineer, physical training instructor, junior assistant and junior technician.

Representational image. News18

The last date for applying for the posts in 26 June, 2018. Applications can be sent through speed post, registered post or by hand.

According to News18, candidates can also apply online in the following manner:

-Go to the official website - https://www.iitk.ac.in/.

-Click on 'Vacancies in Administrative and Technical Cadre' under 'Announcements' on the home page.

-Select 'Apply Online.

-Register yourself and Login with your registration credentials.

-Fill the application form, make the online payment and complete the application process.

-Download the confirmation page and take a print

-Send the hard copy of the application form to the address mentioned (remember to attach relevant documents) :

'The Joint Registrar, Recruitment Section, Room No. 224, 2nd Floor (Faculty Building), IIT KANPUR–208 016 (U.P.)’

 


