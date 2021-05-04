The last date to apply is 10 May. The list of shortlisted candidates will be announced on 17 May while the new semester is scheduled to begin in July. Visit iitj.ac.in/ for more details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has invited applications for admission to their MSc programme in Digital Humanities. The programme is offered by the university’s Interdisciplinary Research Platform (IDRP) of Digital Humanities department. The last date to apply is 10 May. The list of shortlisted candidates will be announced on 17 May while the new semester is scheduled to begin in July.

Students can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit https://iitj.ac.in/academics/misc.php?id=advertisements

2. On the homepage, CLICK on the notification related to admission in the MSc Digital Humanities programme

3. Register yourself

4. Login using your email id and password

5. Fill the application, upload all the documents

6. Pay the fee and submit the application

7. Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference or use

CLICK HERE for the direct link:

Application Fees:

For Unreserved, General - Economically Weaker Sections (GEN-EWS), and OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 300. For SC, ST and physically disabled applicants, the amount is Rs 150.

Eligibility:

A candidate should have scored at least 60 percent aggregate in a three years graduation degree in either Humanities, Social Sciences, or Basic Sciences to be eligible.

In case of any admission related queries, aspirants may contact the Office of Automation (Academics) in the IIT Jodhpur Campus or mail it to oa_automation@iitj.ac.in. All other general queries may be directed to digitalhumanities@iitj.ac.in.

About the Programme:

The Digital Humanities programme will train the students in computational techniques which can then be applied to various areas such as libraries, cultural heritage, archives, and other sociocultural facets. It will bring together the concepts of teaching and research to develop the skills of the students relevant in today’s times.