IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Registration to begin from 11 Sept; find complete schedule here

The fourth session of JEE Main ended on 2 September while the results, along with the rank list and cut-offs, are expected to be released before 11 September.

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be started by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur very soon. As per the latest update, the registration for eligible candidates will begin from 11 September and end on 16 September.

Candidates should note that those who cleared the JEE Main exam will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. However, the fourth session of JEE Main ended yesterday, 2 September while the results, along with the rank list and cut-offs, are expected to be released before 11 September.

Once the process begins, applicants can register themselves by visiting the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the examination will be released on 25 September and the JEE Advanced 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October.

For the JEE Advanced 2021 information brochure click here.

Check below the schedule for JEE Advanced registration, counselling, and other details:

- Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 will begin from 11 September (10:00 am) till 16 September (5:00 pm)

- For registered candidates, the last date for fee payment is on 17 September (5:00 pm)

- The selection of scribe date is on 2 October

- Candidates can download the admit card from 25 September (10:00 am) to 3 October (till 9:00 pm)

- The JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination will be held on 3 October

- A copy of candidate response will be made available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website on 5 October around 5:00 pm

- There will be an online display of provisional answer keys for students on 10 October at 10:00 am

- Candidates can give their feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from 10 October, 10:00 am onwards to 11 October 5:00 pm

- The final answer keys and results of JEE 2021 will be declared on 15 October

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ for regular updates regarding the JEE Advanced 2021 examination.