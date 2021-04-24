Candidates shortlisted for the IIT Jammu PhD programmes will receive their call letters by 26 May

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, has opened its online application process for admission to different PhD programmes. Candidates can apply for the required post on the official website, iitjammu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is 15 May.

According to an official notification, shortlisted candidates will receive their call letters by 26 May.

The tentative dates for the selection process are 3 to 11 June while the first admission round will be conducted from 28 June to 5 July.

IIT Jammu is offering PhD programmes in computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, materials engineering, humanities and social sciences, mathematics, chemistry and physics

Admission Process

Candidates will be selected under two categories which are institute research student/candidate (full time) and externally funded student.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a Master’s degree in engineering or technology or a Master’s degree by research in engineering or technology. Not just that, students should have a good academic record for admission to IIT Jammu’s PhD programmes.

A master’s degree in science, with a good academic record. Students can also have a valid GATE score or UGC, CSIR-JRF; GPAT, NBHM, or any equivalent qualification.

Candidates who studied in the NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISERs, and IISc will be eligible for exemption as per schemes of the IIT council.

Aspirants with valid GATE scores in the relevant engineering or technology courses can also apply for the PhD 2021.

As per IIT Jammu, the application fee is Rs 1,000 for General, Gen-EWS, OBC category students and Rs 500 for SC, ST, PWD category candidates.