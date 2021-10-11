IIT JAM 2022: Registration deadline extended till 14 October; apply at jam.iitr.ac.in
The exam will be held on 13 February and the admit cards are scheduled to be released on 4 January next year
The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has extended the registration deadline for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2022. Candidates can now register themselves till 14 October by visiting the official website at https://jam.iitr.ac.in/.
Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2022:
― Visit the official website at https://jam.iitr.ac.in
― Click on the link to apply for IIT JAM 2022 available on the homepage
― Complete the registration for IIT JAM using the required details
― Login to complete the application form. Upload the requisite documents and make the fee payment
― Submit the IIT JAM 2022 form and save a copy of the application for future use
― Here's the direct link to apply
Earlier, the last date to register for the IIT JAM 2022 was today, 11 October. The exam will be held on 13 February 2022 and the admit cards are scheduled to release on 4 January next year.
The IIT JAM 2022 results will be declared on 22 March next year. According to Hindustan Times, the first admission list on the basis of the IIT JAM marks will be out on 1 June next year. The second and third admission lists will release on 16 and 25 June respectively, with the admission process through IIT JAM 2022 scores ending on 11 July, 2022.
Eligibility:
The exam is open to candidates who have a Bachelor’s degree and have passed the qualifying examination. Earlier, the minimum percentage to be eligible for the exam was 55 percent.
Papers:
The IIT JAM 2022 will have seven test papers, including Geology, Economics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Mathematical Statistics, and Biotechnology.
The exams will be computer-based, with an objective paper pattern containing Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
The IIT JAM 2022 will be held for admissions to MSc (two-year), MSc-PhD dual degree, MSc-PhD, and other post-Bachelor’s Degree programmes at various IITs.
