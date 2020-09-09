IIT JAM 2021: Registration for PG courses in IITs and IISc Bangalore to begin from tomorrow at jam.iisc.ac.in

Candidates can submit online application and upload documents by 15 October. The admit card will be released on 5 January, 2021

The online registration process for Indian IIT Joint Admission Test (JAM) for Masters 2021 will commence from 10 September. Eligible candidates willing to take the exam can register themselves at - jam.iisc.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2020 will be organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The JAM 2020 exam will be held on 14 February 2021 and the result will be declared on 20 March.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates admitted through JAM should hold a Bachelor's degree.

The aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI in the qualifying degree without rounding-off should be at least 55 percent or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates. SC/ST and PwD category candidates aggregate marks should be 50 percent or 5.0.

General category candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,500 for one paper and Rs 2,100 for two papers. Female, SC/ST, PwD applicants will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 750 for one subject and Rs 1,050 for two.

A report by India Today said that the examination will be conducted online as a computer based test (CBT) for all test papers. It will be held in two shifts.

Candidates who qualify will be granted admission into MSc courses in IISc Bangalore and IITs on the basis of the marks obtained by them.

The JAM 2021 will have seven papers - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Sciences and Physics. Economics paper has been added this year.

The exam will be objective type with three different patterns of questions - multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQ), numerical answer type (NAT) questions