IIT JAM 2021 online application deadline extended till 17 October; check details on jam.iisc.ac.in

The online registration deadline for IIT Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM) 2021 for Masters' courses has been extended till 17 October. Earlier, the last date to register for the exam, organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, was 15 October.

Candidates who wish to appear for IIT-JAM 2021 can enroll at jam.iisc.ac.in. As per a report by The Indian Express, a few changes have been made for IIT JAM 2021, including introduction of a new paper on economics and revision in the minimum educational qualifications.

To fill the IIT JAM 2021 application form, applicants will first have to register on the JoAPS portal and fill personal, academic and contact details. They will have to upload the scanned images of their photograph, signature, certificates and pay the application fee.

Those applying for the national level entrance exam will need to have basic eligibility, including having completed their graduation with minimum 50 percent marks.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2021:

Step 1: Log on to IIT JAM 2021 official registration portal - jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on JoAPS portal link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details asked in correct format.

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph, signature and other documents.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee.

IIT JAM 2021 will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT) on 14 February, 2021 and the result will be declared on 20 March.

The admit card will be released on 5 January. There will be seven papers in JAM 2021 - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Sciences and Physics. The test will be objective type with three different patterns of questions - multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQ) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Candidates belonging to general or unreserved category will have to pay application fee of Rs 1,500 for one paper and Rs 2,100 for two papers. Female, SC/ST, PwD candidates will be required to pay registration fee of Rs 750 for one subject and Rs 1,050 for two.

Those who qualify IIT JAM 2021 will be granted admission into MSc courses in IISc Bangalore and IITs on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam.