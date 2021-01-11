IIT JAM 2021 admit card to be released today at jam.iisc.ac.in; exam on 14 February

Students appearing for JAM 2021 will be required to carry an original photo identity proof along with their admit card to the exam centre

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will release the JAM 2021 admit card on Monday (11 January) on its website - jam.iisc.ac.in.

JAM 2021 admit cards will be available for download from JOAPS portal from January 11, according to the notification on IISs website.

IISc Bangalore will conduct JAM 2021 examination will be held in computer-based test mode on 14 February. The test will be held in two shifts - from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The JAM 2021 admit card was earlier schedule to be released on 5 January. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website and take mock test to know the pattern of the question paper.

Students appearing for JAM 2021 will be required to carry an original photo identity proof along with their admit card to the exam centre for verification. The hall ticket will not be sent to the candidates on email, they will have to download it from the official portal.

Steps to download IIT JAM admit card 2021:

Step 1: Open the official website of JAM 2021 - jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the JAM 2021 latest updates tab, click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: You will be directed to JAM JOAPS portal.

Step 4: Enter your enrolment ID/ Email ID and password.

Step 5: Solve the arithmetic problem displayed on the screen and press the Submit button.

Step 6: Your JAM 2021 admit card will be displayed on the webpage.

Step 7: Verify details including name, roll number, subject of the exam before saving and taking a print out.