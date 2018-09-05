IIT JAM 2019: Registration begins on joaps.iitkgp.ac.in, last date to apply is 10 October

Online registration for the 2019 Indian Institute of Technology's Joint Admission Test (IIT JAM 2019) began today. The last date to register for the exam is 10 October. Those who wish to apply may do so on the JAM Online Application Processing System's (JOAPS) official website, joaps.iitkgp.ac.in.

The examination for a Master of Science (MSc) degree will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur on 10 February.

How to register for IIT JAM 2019

— Go to the JOAPS official website, joaps.iitkgp.ac.in.

— Click on 'New User? Register Here' at the bottom of the page and provide your name, a valid email address, a working mobile number and password. All communications will be made through the same email address.

— A username and password will be generated, which can be used to log into the Candidate Portal (JOAPS).

— Fill out the application form and upload your photograph, signature and other necessary documents.

— Pay the application fee and submit the application.

The application fee for women across all categories is Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1,050 for two test papers. The fee for other candidates from the General and OBC category is Rs 1,500 for one test and Rs 2,100 for two papers. The fee can differ depending on whether a candidate wishes to add or change any test paper. Applicants can find more information under the "How to Apply" tab on the official website.

Candidates can access their admit cards from 4 January, 2019. A link for a mock examination will be released on the website on 10 January. The results will be declared on 20 March, 2019.

The computer-based tests will be conducted in two sessions. The biological sciences, mathematics and physics papers will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the biotechnology, chemistry, geology and mathematical statistics tests will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.