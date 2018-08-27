IIT JAM 2019: Examination scheduled for 10 February, registration to begin from 1 September on jam.iitkgp.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has scheduled the Joint Admission Test (JAM) for Master of Science (MSc) for 10 February, 2019. As per a notification released on Sunday on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the online application form for IIT JAM 2019 will be available from 1 September to 10 October, 2018.

The application fees for women across all categories is Rs 750 for one test paper, and Rs 1050 for two test papers. The application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1500 for one, and Rs 2100 for two test papers. The fee can differ depending on whether a candidate wishes to add or change any test paper. Applicants can find more information under the "How to Apply" tab on the official website.

Candidates can access their admit cards starting 4 January, 2019. A link for a mock examination will be released on the website on 10 January. Results for the examination will be released on 20 March, 2019.

Computer-based tests will be conducted in two sessions: Biological Sciences (BL), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH) from 9 am to 12 noon, and Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematical Statistics (MS) from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to register for IIT JAM 2019

— Register on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) website. Registrations begin on 1 September.

— When the JOAPS site is available, provide your name, a valid e-mail address, a working mobile number and a password. All communications will be made through the same address.

— An e-mail containing your enrolment ID will be sent.

— Keep the ID along with the password information safe, and confidential.

IIT Kharagpur will conduct the exam in collaboration with eight zones: IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, NDTV reported. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc- PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other masters degree programmes.