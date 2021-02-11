IIT-Hyderabad startup PURE EV to launch electric motorcycle ETRYST 350 by 15 August

The motorcycle has been designed and developed at PURE EV's technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad

PURE EV, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, will be launching an electric motorcycle named ETRYST 350.

According to a report by NDTV, the motorcycle is expected to be launched by 15 August at an economical price. The company will be releasing 50 demo models by March to make them available for test drives.

The report added that PURE EV will first launch the electric motorcycle in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The company will then expand to more cities by the end of 2021. The motorcycle has been designed and developed at PURE EV's technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the project, professor Nishant Dongru, founder of PURE EV, said that they have been carrying out extensive trials and testing and they are confident that it will deliver a competitive performance with respect to the existing range of ICE motorcycles available in the market.

India Today quoted Rohit Vadera, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV as saying that with the launch of the motorcycle, they want to make a mark in the domestic EV industry and that the model will be launched at a competitive price point when compared to premium motorcycles.

The report added that PURE EV will be offering a five-year warranty for the in-house designed battery.

According to a report in Business Line, the ETRYST 350 will deliver a top speed of 85 kmph and a single full charge will provide a range of 120 km before the battery has to be charged again.

According to an earlier report by The Times of India, electric vehicle manufactures in the country have said that interest in green vehicles is peaking and that there is a spurt in demand. The report referred to Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer based in Bengaluru that expanded its presence from nine cities in 2020 to 24 cities in 2021.

undefined