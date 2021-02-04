IIT GATE 2021 to commence tomorrow; check exam centre guidelines at gate.iitb.ac.in

The candidates will be required to answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 from Friday, 5 February.

The exam will go on till 14 February and candidates will have to appear at their respective centres in order to complete the exam. For the benefit of the examinees, IIT Bombay has released a document containing the exam day instructions on its official website. Candidates who are set to sit for the engineering exam are advised to visit gate.iitb.ac.in and thoroughly go through the guidelines.

The instructions have been given with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind and all the candidates will have to follow these guidelines.

An official notification stated that the candidates will have to wear a face mask and report at their GATE exam centres one hour before the commencement of exam. However, they must not crowd in front of the gates but stand accordance with the floor marks and in the area as designated by the rope queues.

Temperatures of all the candidates will be checked before letting anyone in. In case the temperature of any applicant comes above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will have to take the exam at an isolation area within the GATE exam centre.

The GATE authority will allow the examinees to bring in certain items that are usually not allowed inside. These include gloves, personal hand sanitizer, along with pens, admit card, water in a transparent bottle and other exam related documents.

Candidates will be provided with a dropbox where they will have to drop their admit card, rough pad and scribble pad.

As many as 9,13,272 admit cards were issued by the exam authority this year. The candidates will be required to answer the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions that will make up for the question paper.

The GATE 2021 is scheduled to take place on 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February in two sessions.