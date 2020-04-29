IIT-Delhi to conduct video interviews for admission to MTech, MDes and PhD courses, extends last date of application till 10 May

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct interviews for admission to MTech, PhD and a few other post-graduate programmes through video conferencing. The last date to submit online applications for admissions to postgraduate courses at the IIT-Delhi has been extended till 10 May.

However, the institute will hold a written entrance test for MSc in Economics, the date for which will be decided later.

The interviews and tests will be conducted between 18 May and 17 June, IIT-Delhi said in its notification.

The latest notification is for post graduate courses for MS (Research), MTech, MDes, and PhD programmes.

To apply for postgraduate courses in IIT-Delhi, students can visit this site.

MTech/ MDes selections for the academic year 2020-2021 will be done completely on basis of GATE/CEED score, the institute said.

The decision has been taken by IIT-Delhi only for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the logistical challenges in inviting students for on campus interviews.

According to a report by the website campusvarta.com, IIT Director Professor V Ramagopal Rao has said, “Every year 500 students are selected for PhD programmess out of the 20,000 students who apply for it. Because of the high number of students, the Institute will be screening at the initial level followed by video conferencing of the selected students."

Professor Rao added that efforts will be made to interview thousands of students across all departments.

