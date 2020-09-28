IIT Delhi releases JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to download

JEE Advanced exam was conducted in two shifts on 27 September across 1,001 exam centres

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the question papers for the JEE Advanced 2020.

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020, can download the question papers of both paper 1 and paper 2 by visiting the official website of the exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced question papers are available to download in PDF format.

IIT-D has released the papers a day after it conducted the entrance test.

JEE Advanced exam was conducted in two shifts on 27 September across 1,001 exam centres, reported Jagran Josh.

The report noted that 96 percent of the total registered candidates appeared for the exam.

The question papers had multiple choice questions with separate three sections for physics, chemistry and mathematics in each of the papers. A total of 54 questions were asked in total, with 18 questions from each subject.

Candidates who manage to get shortlisted in the JEE advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the JoSSA counselling and seat allocation process.

This exam is conducted to admit students in the 23 Institutes of Technology.

Here is the direct link to download the PDF version of the JEE advanced 2020 question papers.

Candidates need to click on the link next to the subject in each paper to get access to their desired question paper. These will prove important for current as well as future examinees.

Current candidates will be able to assess their answers better and future students will get an idea about the pattern of questions and the difficulty level.

According to a report in NDTV, the question paper had six integer type questions and six multi-correct answer type questions. Both of these questions carried negative marking. The third type was the numerical value type questions. These six problems could be answered up to decimals without negative marking.

The report added that category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of qualified JEE Advanced 2020 candidate are going to be declared on the official website on 5 October at 10 am.