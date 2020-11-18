IIT Bombay reopens GATE 2021 application correction window, edit form by 23 November at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021 will be held in computer based mode and will be conducted for 27 subjects. Syllabi of all subjects have been revised

The GATE 2021 application correction window has been reopened by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay till 23 November. For editing the GATE 2021 application, candidates will have to visit gate.iitb.ac.in.

Applicants who have registered for GATE 2021 can make corrections in the contact address, university or college name and degree nomenclature free of cost. However, to edit the name or date of birth, one will have to pay Rs 500.

Before this, IIT Bombay had opened GATE 2021 application correction window between 28 October and 13 November. GATE 2021 will be conducted from 5 to 14 February.

How to make correction in GATE 2021 application:

Step 1: On Google, enter the url - gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GATE Online Application Process System (GOAPS) link

Step 3: Enter enrolment ID or email address and password to log in

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Make corrections and pay fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Read all the entered details carefully and submit the form.

GATE 2021 will be held in computer based mode and will be conducted for 27 subjects. Syllabi of all subjects have been revised for GATE 2021, so candidates are advised to keep themselves updated.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee - jointly hold Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

Students take the GATE exam for seeking admission and financial assistance to postgraduate programmes with Ministry of Education and other government scholarships. GATE 2021 score will remain valid for three years from the date of declaration of the results. Some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also recruit candidates on the basis of their GATE score.