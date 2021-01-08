IIT Bombay releases UCEED, CEED 2021 mock tests in online mode; check at uceed.iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay said that the link of the mock exam will open the test software on the students' browser and is provided only to give a feel for the exam.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 mock tests have been released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on its official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. The mock test is designed and optimised to run on a computer browser and may not work on a tablet or other mobile devices.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and CEED (Common Entrance Examination for Design) this year will be conducted on 17 January. The exams will be held in 24 cities across the country. The admit card for the exams has been released on 1 January.

IIT Bombay said that the link of the mock exam will open the test software on the students' browser and is provided only to give a feel for the exam. It will enable the examinees to know how to answer the paper, go to the next question, keep the answer under review among others.

The login details are already filled in and students will just be required to click on the Sign In button to start taking the mock test. Candidates have been asked not to try to login with their UCEED 2021 registration ID and password for the mock test.

As per a report by Careers 360, the UCEED and CEED 2021 mock test will also show timer on the top right-hand corner that will let students know how much time they have to finish the exam. The test window will close itself as soon as the time ends.

A report by NDTV said that the paper has three sections -- NAT, MSQ and MCQ. For every right answer, students will get 4 marks, while for an incorrect answer 0.19 marks will be deducted.

Steps to take UCEED and CEED mock test 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website -- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the practice link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will just have to tap on Sign In.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on the Next button.

Step 5: Check the declaration box and tap on I am ready to begin tab.

Step 6: UCEED and CEED mock test 2021 will begin.

IIT Bombay will be conducting the entrance exam under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021.