IIT Bombay releases GATE 2021 response sheet; check details at gate.iitb.ac.in

IIT Bombay had conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) from 6 to 14 February

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the response sheet of GATE 2021. Candidates will have to log in to the official website gate.iitb.ac.in with their credentials in order to download the response sheet.

As per a report in NDTV, IIT Bombay conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) from 6 to 14 February.

The report added that GATE 2021 examination had a total of 27 papers. These included two new paper – Environmental Science and Engineering as well as Humanities and Social Sciences. The attendance of GATE 2021 papers stood at 78 percent.

Here's how to download GATE 2021 Response Sheet:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link “responses of candidates are available” and login using enrollment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password.

Step 3: They will now be able to check responses recorded during the examination.

Click here for the direct link to check the response sheet.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the GATE 2021 result will be released on 22 March. The score of GATE remains valid for three years from the date of declaration of result. Those who are able to clear GATE will be eligible to take admission in MTech courses at IITs, IISc and other institutes. The GATE-passed candidates will be able to apply for jobs at PSUs as well.

