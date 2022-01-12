IIT-Bombay releases CEED, UCEED 2022 admit cards; here's how to download

IIT-Bombay will conduct the UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams on 23 January, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm

The admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay. Candidates can download their hall tickets of UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams from the official websites - http://www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022 and http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022 .

IIT-Bombay will conduct the UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams on 23 January, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates who have applied for the UCEED exam 2022 must note that they can request the rectification in their admit cards (if any error is found) till 14 January.

UCEED 2022 admit card: Here’s how to check`

Visit the official website of UCEED- http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022

On the homepage of the website, click on the tab ‘Download UCEED 2022 admit card’

Login into the portal by entering credentials

UCEED 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the UCEED 2022 admit card and keep a hard copy for further requirements

The UCEED exam will constitute of two parts; Part A - Computer-Based Tests and Part B - Offline Tests. Part A of the examination will consist of 240 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Part B will be held for 30 minutes. The authority will declare the result on 10 March.

Check the UCEED brochure here.

CEED 2022 admit card: Steps to download

Visit CEED’s official website - http://www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022

On the homepage, click on ‘Download CEED admit card 2022’link

Login on the portal with registration ID and password

The CEED 2022 admit card will appear on the screen of your device

Download the CEED 2022 hall ticket and take the printout of it for future use

The release of UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 admit cards were postponed considering the COVID-19 situation. The hall tickets were supposed to be released on 8 January.

The online registration for CEED 2022 started on 9 September, 2021 and ended on 11 November. The result of CEED 2022 examination will be released on 8 March, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the score card from 12 March to 14 June, 2022.

CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes in several IITs and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools across the country.

Check the CEED 2022 brochure here.

The final answer keys for UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams will be released on 31 January.

For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED.