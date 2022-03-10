IIT Bombay declares result for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2022

The online registration for UCEED 2022 started on 9 September and ended on 18 November last year

The result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design or UCEED 2022 has been put out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in using their login details.

UCEED result 2022: Follow the below steps to download

Go to the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage search and click on UCEED 2022 result link

Enter login credentials and click on the submit button to download the UCEED result

The result of the UCEED 2022 exam will appear on the screen

Check and download the UCEED result 2022 and take a printout for future use

Here’s the direct link.

Candidates will be able to download the scorecard from 14 March onwards. “Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates. Part-B score, Rank(s), and total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified in UCEED 2022,” as per the official website.

For the unversed, Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design is a national-level entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at institutes such as IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay, IIITDM Jabalpur, and IIT Hyderabad.

Students who cleared Class 12 (or its equivalent) in 2021 or appeared for the exam in 2022, in any stream, were eligible to appear for UCEED 2022 exam.

Click here to check the UCEED 2022 brochure.

Candidates should be aware that appearing in UCEED 2022 exam or being on the rank list does not guarantee or grant automatic entitlement to admission to the BDes programmes of the above-mentioned institutes, as per a notice on the website.

The online registration for UCEED 2022 started on 9 September and ended on 18 November last year. The Institute conducted the UCEED exam on 23 January. The exam was held for the duration of three hours from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

For more details regarding the admission process, candidates are advised to visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.