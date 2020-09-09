IIT Bombay begins registration process for UCEED 2021 on uceedapp.iitb.ac.in; exam to be held on 17 January

Candidates can register themselves online with regular fee till 10 October. After that, applicants will have to pay Rs 500 to register till 17 October

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Wednesday opened the registration portal for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2021 on its official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates can register themselves online with a regular fee till 10 October. After that, applicants will have to pay Rs 500 to register till 17 October.

According to a report by Careers 360, UCEED 2021 will be conducted on 17 January in 24 cities across the country. The exam will be for three hours and will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

The admit card or hall ticket will be released on 1 January 2021. The result for UCEED 2021 scorecard will be announced on 10 March, 2021.

According to a report by Times Now, candidates belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category should have been born on or after 1 October 1996. Those from SC, ST, or PwD category should be born on or after 1 October 1991.

Candidates can appear for UCEED for a maximum of two times and that too in consecutive years. The marks obtained by students will be valid for one year.

As per NDTV, both foreign and Indian nationals can apply for UCEED 2020.

The national level entrance examination is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

IIT Bombay will conduct the entrance exam under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021.

Students who have passed Class 12 or equivalent exam in 2020 or are appearing in 2021 in any stream (science, commerce, or arts and humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2021.

For further details on UCEED 2021, candidates can click here

Here is the direct link to register for UCEED 2021 - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in