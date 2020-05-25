IIT-Bhubaneswar develops new technology for conducting exams online, runs mock test of 240 students across country

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, has created a method of conducting detailed examinations online. The institute claims that this method can be deployed to hold all of types of examinations.

The new technique uses available systems like the Wheebox. “The system uses a virtual examination hall, actual invigilators (IIT’s own teachers acting as proctors in the system), question paper distribution online and submission/reception of soft copies of answer books which may be printed, if needed,” said IIT Bhubaneswar.

The director of IIT-Bhubaneswar, RV Raja Kumar, said the online examination system is robust and can be used for holding tests from simple computer-based ones to detailed conventional examinations.

For reliability of connection, the mechanism uses two or more network connections. This technique would allow students to take the examination from home or anywhere in the world. However, students have to be equipped with gadgets to avail the advantage of the system.

IIT-Bhubaneswar conducted a mock test involving about 240 students stationed across the country with question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

The institute revealed that tests can be held successfully and effectively as long a student has at least one of the two connections working at any time during the examination.

IIT- Bhubaneswar has, however, decided against holding the end-semester examination of spring 2019-2020 using the method. The decision has been taken considering the fact that during the present coronavirus lockdown, all students may not have internet connection with adequate speed.

The end-semester exam this time would be held in conventional form after the students return to the institute.